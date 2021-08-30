COVID-19 LITIGATION REPORT

N.J. Federal Judge Dismisses Airport Concession Co.’s COVID-19 Coverage Action


August 30, 2021


CAMDEN, N.J. — Insurance Company of Wausau is not liable for an airport concession company’s COVID-19 business interruption losses because they fall within the policy’s Contamination Exclusion, a New Jersey federal judge has ruled.

In an Aug. 26 order, Judge William J. Martini of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey found the exclusion applies to both the Property Damage and Time Element coverages provided under the policy and clearly applies to losses arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

OTG Management LLC and its subsidiaries operate and manage a variety of concessions in airports across the United States, …


