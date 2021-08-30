Great Clips Franchises Lose Bid for Coverage in Mo. Federal Court
August 30, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
ST. LOUIS — A federal judge has dismissed a COVID-19 coverage action filed against West Bend Mutual Insurance Co. by the owner of 20 Great Clips hair salon franchises in Missouri and Illinois, finding there was no “direct physical loss” of property, as required by the policy.
In an Aug. 26 order, Judge Henry E. Autrey of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri further held that the policy’s virus exclusion bars coverage because the losses arise from the COVID-19 virus.
Gateway Clippers Holdings LLC filed the action, alleging that in March 2020, it closed all of …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference
September 21, 2021 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Philips CPAP, BiPAP & Ventilator Litigation
September 01, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series