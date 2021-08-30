Society Insurance Prevails in Ill. COVID-19 Business Interruption Coverage Actions
August 30, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
- Order
CHICAGO — An Illinois state judge has ruled in favor of Society Insurance Co. in several actions filed by small businesses seeking coverage for COVID-19 business interruption losses, ruling that they did not sustain direct physical loss of or damage to their properties.
In 17 rulings issued Aug. 24, Judge Moshe Jacobius of the Cook County (Ill.) Chancery Division explained the actual or suspected presence of SARS-CoV-2 particles do not cause tangible loss, and reduction in economic value is not a “physical” loss.
The policyholders, which include various Illinois restaurants and bars, were forced to suspend or limit operations …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference
September 21, 2021 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Philips CPAP, BiPAP & Ventilator Litigation
September 01, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series