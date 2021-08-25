N.Y. Photography Studio Loses Bid for COVID-19 Coverage

PHILADELPHIA — A federal judge has dismissed a New York photography studio’s COVID-19 coverage action against Valley Forge Insurance Co., ruling that its losses were not “caused by direct physical loss of or damage to property” as required by the policy.

In an Aug. 23 order, Judge Joshua D. Wolson of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania explained that the qualifiers “direct” and “physical” indicate that “loss of or damage to property” is restricted to damage or losses that are direct and physical in nature and does not include “forced closure of the premises for …