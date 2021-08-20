Va. Federal Judge Certifies Class of State Farm Policyholders in COVID-19 Coverage Action

RICHMOND, Va. — In a COVID-19 coverage action, a Virginia federal judge has certified a class of State Farm policyholders who were denied coverage for loss of income and extra expense incurred because of social distancing, closure and/or stay-at-home orders.

On Aug. 19, Judge Raymond Jackson of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia found the plaintiff has plausibly alleged that “hundreds, perhaps thousands of policyholders in Virginia have been impacted by State Farm’s alleged wrongdoing.”

“To resolve these claims, it would require potentially hundreds of minitrials throughout this Circuit and several sister circuits given the geographical …