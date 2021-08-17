Lawsuit Accusing Geico of Overcharging During Pandemic Proceeds in Ariz.

PHOENIX — A federal judge has allowed a fraud claim to proceed against Geico Casualty Co. in a lawsuit accusing it of charging excessive auto insurance rates during the COVID-19 pandemic, finding the plaintiff adequately alleged he relied upon the insurer’s statement that it was “passing on savings” to its policyholders.

In an Aug. 13 order, Judge Diane J. Humetewa of the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona said the statement implied that Geico was passing on all the savings accrued through the reduced driving.

Daniel Jones alleges Geico charged “unconscionably excessive” auto insurance rates during the …