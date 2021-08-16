Miami Salon Not Covered for COVID-19 Business Losses, Fla. Federal Judge Rules
August 16, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
MIAMI — A Florida federal judge has dismissed a Miami salon owner’s COVID-19 business interruption coverage action against Hartford Casualty Insurance Co., finding there was no “direct physical loss of or damage to” covered property, as required by the policy.
In an Aug. 12 order, Judge Federico Moreno of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida concluded that “actual and imminent” COVID-19 contamination does not cause property damage for the purpose of insurance coverage because surfaces can be cleaned.
Patrice Bourgier operates a full-service salon that temporarily closed in March 2020 due to alleged COVID-19 contamination and …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference
September 21, 2021 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Neutrogena Sunscreen Litigation
August 27, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series