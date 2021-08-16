Miami Salon Not Covered for COVID-19 Business Losses, Fla. Federal Judge Rules

MIAMI — A Florida federal judge has dismissed a Miami salon owner’s COVID-19 business interruption coverage action against Hartford Casualty Insurance Co., finding there was no “direct physical loss of or damage to” covered property, as required by the policy.

In an Aug. 12 order, Judge Federico Moreno of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida concluded that “actual and imminent” COVID-19 contamination does not cause property damage for the purpose of insurance coverage because surfaces can be cleaned.

Patrice Bourgier operates a full-service salon that temporarily closed in March 2020 due to alleged COVID-19 contamination and …