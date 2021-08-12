Milwaukee Hilton Owner Loses Bid for COVID-19 Coverage
August 12, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
CHICAGO — A federal judge has dismissed without prejudice a COVID-19 coverage action filed by the owner of a Milwaukee Hilton Garden Inn, finding it failed to allege “direct physical loss of or damage to” its property as required by the policy, a federal judge has ruled.
In an Aug. 10 order, Judge Sara L. Ellis of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois explained that for coverage to be triggered, Park Place Hospitality, LLC d/b/a Hilton Garden Inn Milwaukee Northwest Conference Center needed to allege “concrete or tangible loss or damage,” rather than mere loss of …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference
September 21, 2021 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Neutrogena Sunscreen Litigation
August 27, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series