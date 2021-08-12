COVID-19 LITIGATION REPORT

Milwaukee Hilton Owner Loses Bid for COVID-19 Coverage


August 12, 2021


CHICAGO — A federal judge has dismissed without prejudice a COVID-19 coverage action filed by the owner of a Milwaukee Hilton Garden Inn, finding it failed to allege “direct physical loss of or damage to” its property as required by the policy, a federal judge has ruled.

In an Aug. 10 order, Judge Sara L. Ellis of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois explained that for coverage to be triggered, Park Place Hospitality, LLC d/b/a Hilton Garden Inn Milwaukee Northwest Conference Center needed to allege “concrete or tangible loss or damage,” rather than mere loss of …


