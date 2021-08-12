Amazon’s COVID-19 Safety Lawsuit Against N.Y. Attorney General Dismissed
August 12, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
NEW YORK — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Amazon.com Inc. to block New York’s attorney general from investigating steps it took to protect warehouse workers from COVID-19, ruling that abstention is warranted due to the attorney general’s related state court action against the e-commerce giant.
On Aug. 10, Judge Brian M. Cogan of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York explained that abstention pursuant to Younger v. Harris, 401 U.S. 37 (1971) is appropriate because there is an ongoing state proceeding and New York has a “legally cognizable interest” in that action.…
FIRM NAMES
- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Neutrogena Sunscreen Litigation
August 27, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series
HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference
September 21, 2021 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis