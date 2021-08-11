Virus Exclusion Defeats Conn. Chiropractic Office’s Bid for COVID-19 Coverage
August 11, 2021
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut federal judge has dismissed a COVID-19 business interruption coverage action filed by a chiropractic practice, ruling that the policy’s virus exclusion clearly applies to the losses because they arise from a virus.
In an Aug. 4 order, Judge Michael P. Shea of the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut explained that the COVID-19 virus was in the chain of causation for the losses, therefore the exclusion bars coverage. The judge added that Texas courts applying Texas law have held similarly.
Dotexamdr PLLC owns and operates a chiropractic practice in Dallas. In March 2020, …
