COVID-19 LITIGATION REPORT

Plaintiffs Ordered to File Consolidated Amended Complaint in Erie Insurance MDL


August 10, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania federal judge overseeing the Erie Insurance Co. COVID-19 business interruption coverage MDL docket has ordered plaintiffs to file a consolidated amended complaint, warning them that if they fail to do so, any future requests for amendment could be denied.

In an Aug. 6 order, Judge Mark Hornak of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania said the various legal theories at issue “have now been sufficiently ventilated to permit their assertion in the context of a consolidated amended complaint such that these matters may proceed with a degree of confidence.”

The MDL …


