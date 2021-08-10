Calif. Federal Judge Dismisses Grocers’ Association ‘Hero Pay’ Lawsuit Against City
August 10, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
LOS ANGELES — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit in which the state Grocers’ Association is challenging the City of Long Beach, Calif.’s “Hero Pay” ordinance requiring payment of an additional $4 an hour to supermarket workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, ruling it is not preempted by the National Labor Relations Act.
In an Aug. 8 order, Judge Otis D. Wright II of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California further held that the ordinance is not unconstitutional because it “not only benefits grocery workers but also benefits the public, enabling society to continue relying on …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference
September 21, 2021 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Neutrogena Sunscreen Litigation
August 27, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series