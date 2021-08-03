Ind. Luxury Hotel Owner Loses Bid for COVID-19 Coverage

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana federal judge has dismissed a COVID-19 coverage action filed by a luxury hotel owner, ruling that it did not sustain “direct physical loss or damage to property” when its revenue dropped as a result of the pandemic and related travel restrictions.

In a July 27 order, Judge James P. Hanlon of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana concluded that the policies do not provide coverage for economic losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the absence of any physical harm to the insured building or the items located within it.