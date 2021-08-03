Cinemark May Amend Complaint in COVID-19 Coverage Action, Judge Rules

SHERMAN, Texas — A Texas federal judge has allowed Cinemark Holdings Inc. to amend its complaint a third time in its COVID-19 coverage action against Factory Mutual Insurance Co., ruling that it will not prejudice the insurer because it does not substantively change the movie theatre owner’s claims.

In a July 28 order, Judge Amos L. Mazzant of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas explained that Cinemark seeks to add an additional, substantively identical, second policy to its claim for damages.

Cinemark is the third largest movie theatre owner in the United States, with approximately …