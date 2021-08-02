N.J. Sporting Goods Store Loses Battle for COVID-19 Coverage

TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey federal judge has awarded Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. and West American Insurance Co. summary judgment in a COVID-19 coverage action filed by a sporting goods store, ruling that its losses fall within the policy’s virus exclusion.

In a July 29 order, Chief Judge Freda L. Wolfson of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey rejected Metuchen Center Inc.’s argument that the exclusion is ambiguous, finding it clearly applies to the COVID-19-related losses.

On March 9, New Jersey Governor Philip D. Murphy declared a State of Emergency and a Public Health Emergency …