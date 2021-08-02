COVID-19 Coverage MDL Plaintiffs May Add New Claims, Ill. Federal Judge Rules

CHICAGO — The judge overseeing the multidistrict litigation docket for COVID-19 business interruption coverage actions has granted plaintiffs’ motion to file a Master Consolidated Amended Complaint (MCAC) to add new claims against Society Insurance Co.

However, in the Aug. 1 order, Judge Edmond E. Chang of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois ruled the bellwether plaintiffs may not add new plaintiffs who had not filed or joined in any of the complaints within the MDL, explaining there is no transferor court to which those plaintiffs’ cases may be remanded.

The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation created …