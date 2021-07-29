‘The Morning Show’ Producer Sues Chubb for Coverage of $44 Million in COVID-19 Losses

LOS ANGELES — The producers of the Apple TV+ television drama “The Morning Show” has sued Chubb National Insurance for $44 million in losses it sustained when it was forced to delay production of the show’s second season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related government restrictions.

In a July 23 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Always Smiling Productions LLC contends the presence of “a hazardous substance” like COVID-19 causes “direct physical loss or damage to property,” as required by its policy.

Further, Chubb has known for more than a decade …