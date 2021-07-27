Texas Federal Judge Tosses University’s COVID-19 Coverage Action

HOUSTON — A Texas federal judge has dismissed a Catholic university’s COVID-19 coverage action against American Home Assurance Co., ruling that it did not sustain “direct physical loss of or damage to” covered property, as required by the policy.

In a July 23 order, Judge Gray H. Miller rejected University of St. Thomas’ argument that the presence of the virus on its campus did not cause “a distinct, demonstrable, physical alteration of the property,” explaining that the virus can be eliminated with routine cleaning and disinfectant.

“No repairs or remediation to the premises are necessary for its safe occupation in …