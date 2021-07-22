Snap Fitness Center Franchisees May Amend Pleadings in COVID-19 Coverage Action

CHICAGO — An Illinois federal judge has dismissed a complaint filed by the owners of three Snap Fitness Centers seeking coverage for losses arising from the forced closure of their gyms during the COVID-19 pandemic, finding they failed to allege “direct physical loss of or damage” to property.

However, in the July 19 order, Judge Mary M. Rowland of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois allowed plaintiffs to file an amended complaint.

Plaintiffs operate franchises of Snap Fitness Center, a 24-hour gym. Byberry Services and Solutions LLC operates a Snap in Columbus, N.J., while JA Fitness …