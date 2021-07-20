COVID-19 LITIGATION REPORT

Fla. Federal Judge Denies Class Certification in COVID-19 Ticket Refund Action


July 20, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


TAMPA, Fla. — A federal judge has refused to certify classes in a Florida woman’s lawsuit accusing StubHub’s parent company of wrongly refusing to refund sums she paid for a concert that was cancelled due to COVID-19, ruling “there are too many problems” with the proposed classes to meet the Rule 23 standard.

In a July 16 order, Judge James S. Moody Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida further found the plaintiff failed to show that her claim is common and typical to the putative class, noting that many buyers have already accepted …


