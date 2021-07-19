Minn. Dentist’s COVID-19 Coverage Action Dismissed for 2nd Time
July 19, 2021
DALLAS — A Texas federal judge has dismissed with prejudice a Minneapolis dentist’s COVID-19 business interruption coverage action, ruling that she failed to adequately allege “direct physical damage or loss” to property in its second amended complaint.
In a July 13 order, Senior Judge Sidney A. Fitzwater of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois held that Dr. Christie Jo Berkseth-Rojas failed to plausibly allege that COVID-19 was present in her building or that it damaged or altered any property, both required to trigger coverage under her policy issued by Apsen American Insurance Co.
On March 19, …
