Nursing Home Owner Sues Continental for Coverage of $18 Million in COVID-19 Losses

SEATTLE — The owners of 30 West Coast nursing homes has sued Continental Casualty Co. for coverage of $18 million in losses it sustained during the COVID-19 pandemic, arguing they suffered “direct physical loss of or damage” due to the presence of the virus at their facilities and government orders restricting their operations.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington on July 14, Cascade Living Group Inc. and Cascade Living Group Management LLC accuse Continental of denying their claim without conducting a reasonable investigation.

The Cascade companies own and/or operate 30 senior …