St. Louis Synagogue Loses Battle for COVID-19 Coverage

ST. LOUIS — A Missouri federal judge has dismissed a synagogue’s COVID-19 coverage action against Selective Insurance Company of America, relying upon the 8th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals’ recent ruling that there is no coverage for mere loss of use where there is no physical loss or damage.

In a July 7 order, Judge Henry E. Autrey of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri concluded that because United Hebrew Congregation of St. Louis’ property was not physically damaged, coverage is not available.

United Hebrew is a religious organization consisting of a congregation of approximately …