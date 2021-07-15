COVID-19 LITIGATION REPORT

St. Louis Synagogue Loses Battle for COVID-19 Coverage


July 15, 2021


ST. LOUIS — A Missouri federal judge has dismissed a synagogue’s COVID-19 coverage action against Selective Insurance Company of America, relying upon the 8th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals’ recent ruling that there is no coverage for mere loss of use where there is no physical loss or damage.

In a July 7 order, Judge Henry E. Autrey of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri concluded that because United Hebrew Congregation of St. Louis’ property was not physically damaged, coverage is not available.

