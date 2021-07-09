Chicago Fitness Studio’s COVID-19 Coverage Action Dismissed Without Prejudice

CHICAGO — An Illinois federal judge has dismissed without prejudice a COVID-19 coverage action filed against Twin City Fire Insurance Co. by a fitness center, ruling that it did not sustain “direct physical loss of or physical damage” to its property because of government closure orders.

In a July 8 order, Judge Gary Feinerman of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois explained that “direct physical loss” requires some sort of change in the physical condition or location of the covered property, not a mere loss of use of that property.

G.O.A.T. limb and Cryo, LLC …