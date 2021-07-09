Medical Conference Host Not Covered for COVID-19 Cancellation, Ill. Federal Judge Rules

CHICAGO — A company that hosts medical conferences is not insured for the COVID-19-related cancellation of its 2020 annual seminar because its policy excludes coverage for losses arising from “communicable disease,” an Illinois federal judge has ruled.

In a July 8 order, Judge Robert W. Gettleman of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois dismissed the action for failure to state a claim.

Radiological Society of North America Inc. (RSNA) is a not-for-profit corporation that hosts annual conferences for the radiological community. Its 2020 conference was set to be held between Nov. 17, 2020, and Dec. 4, …