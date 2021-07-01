Ill. Federal Judge Dismisses Dental Office’s COVID-19 Coverage Action, Closes Case

CHICAGO — An Illinois federal judge has dismissed a dental practice’s COVID-19 coverage action against The Cincinnati Insurance Co. with prejudice, ruling that government orders barring the practice from performing routine procedures did not trigger coverage under the policy’s Civil Authority provision.

In a June 29 order, Judge Philip G. Reinhard of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois explained that the orders did not bar Riverside Dental of Rockford Ltd. from accessing its insured premises.

Beginning in March 2020, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker issued a series of executive orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which …