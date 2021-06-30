Philly Event Venue Sued for Refusing to Refund Deposits During COVID-19 Pandemic

PHILADELPHIA — A New Jersey couple have sued a Philadelphia event venue company, accusing it of wrongly refusing to return their deposit after they were forced to postpone their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a June 24 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Molly and Michael Randall contend that Cescaphe Event Group used the pandemic and related government restrictions to take advantage of customers by refusing to return deposits for goods and/or services it could not provide on a guaranteed date.

Cescaphe owns six venues in the Philadelphia area and …