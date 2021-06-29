1st Cir. Refuses to Reinstate Harvard Student's Tuition Refund Action

BOSTON — A federal appellate panel has refused to reinstate a lawsuit in which a Harvard student demanded a tuition refund after her study abroad program was cancelled, ruling that the program’s sponsors did not breach its contract to students by switching to online instruction.

In a June 28 opinion, the 1st Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel found the contract at issue did not promise refunds for cancellations that occurred after the program began.

Annie Zhao, a member of the Harvard class of 2021, was studying abroad at the University of Amsterdam in the Netherlands in March 2020 …