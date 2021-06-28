Suffolk University Can’t Shake Mass. Federal Tuition Refund Action

BOSTON — A Massachusetts federal judge has refused to dismiss a tuition reimbursement action against Suffolk University, finding plaintiffs have not pled an impermissible claim for educational malpractice and that their claims for breach of implied contract and unjust enrichment are plausible.

In a June 23 order, Judge William G. Young of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts found plaintiffs have adequately alleged that Suffolk promised an in-person experience for the entire spring 2020 semester but delivered something else — online instruction.

In two putative class actions, Julia Dubreck, Mary Ann Foti and Anna Francesca asserted breach …