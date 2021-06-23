Miami Beach Hampton Inn Owner Loses Bid for COVID-19 Coverage

MIAMI — A Florida judge has awarded insurers summary judgment in a Miami Beach Hampton Inn Hotel owner’s COVID-19 business interruption coverage action, finding there was no “direct physical loss of or damage to property,” as required by the policy.

In a June 18 order, Judge William Thomas of the Miami-Dade County Circuit Court noted plaintiff has not alleged that the COVID-19 virus was ever present in its hotel and, even if it had, “the mere presence of the virus does not constitute ‘direct physical loss of or damage to property.’”

Beginning in March 2020, Driftwood Hospitality Management LLC’s hotel …