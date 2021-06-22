Virus Exclusion Applies to Law Firm’s COVID-19 Losses, Mo. Federal Judge Rules

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis law firm lost its battle with Sentinel Insurance Co. for COVID-19 business interruption coverage after a federal magistrate judge found the policy’s virus exclusion applies to the alleged losses.

In a June 21 order, Judge David D. Noce of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri found the exclusion clearly applies to loss or damage caused by a virus.

Hais, Hais & Goldberger PC sought coverage from Sentinel after experiencing financial losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and related government stay-at-home orders. Sentinel, however, denied coverage based upon the policy’s virus …