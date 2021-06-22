Harvard University Prevails in Federal COVID-19 Tuition Refund Action

BOSTON — A Massachusetts federal judge has sided with Harvard University in a COVID-19 tuition refund action, ruling that the university did not breach its contract with students by transitioning to online learning during the pandemic.

In a June 21 order, Judge Indira Talwani of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts found plaintiffs failed to show that Harvard promised to provide in-person instruction even during a global pandemic.

Sarah Zelasky, Ella Wechsler-Matthaei were enrolled as graduate students at Harvard during the Spring 2020 semester, which began on Jan. 27, 2020. Abraham Barkhordar was enrolled at Harvard Law …