COVID-19 Does Not Cause ‘Tangible’ Property Damage, Mich. Federal Judge Rules

DETROIT — A Michigan federal judge has dismissed two COVID-19 business interruption coverage actions filed against Cincinnati Insurance Co. by a group of restaurant owners, ruling that they did not sustain “physical loss or damage” to their insured properties, as required by the policies.

In orders issued June 21, Judge Mark Goldsmith of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan concluded that neither government orders limiting the restaurants’ operations nor the COVID-19 virus itself caused tangible harm to the plaintiffs’ businesses.

Chelsea Ventures LLC, Dino Drop Inc., Buccaroo LLC, DM Bach Enterprises LLC, Buccaroo Too LLC, and …