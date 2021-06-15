GEICO May Not Appeal Ruling in COVID-19 Premium Case, Ill. Federal Judge Rules
June 15, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
CHICAGO — An Illinois federal judge has denied GEICO’s request for an interlocutory appeal following her refusal to dismiss a lawsuit accusing the insurer of overcharging drivers for auto insurance premiums during the COVID-19 pandemic, when there were fewer drivers on the road.
In a June 14 order, Judge Sharon J. Coleman of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois said GEICO disagrees with how the court applied the law to the facts of the case, which does not involve a question as to the meaning of a statutory or constitutional provision, regulation, or common-law doctrine. Therefore, …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Paraquat Herbicide Litigation - Recent Developments
June 21, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Surgical Stapler Litigation
July 23, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series