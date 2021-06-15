MDL Judge Denies Society Insurance’s Request for Interlocutory Appeal

CHICAGO — The judge overseeing the multidistrict litigation docket for COVID-19 business interruption coverage actions has denied Society Insurance Co.’s request to immediately appeal a ruling denying its motion for summary judgment, explaining that the insurer is simply asking for an impermissible “do-over.”

In a June 15 order, Judge Edmond E. Chang of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois explained that “questions of contract interpretation presented in a denial of summary judgment often are particularly unsuited for interlocutory review” because, as in the instant case, they involve a “fact-bound question of whether there was a genuine …