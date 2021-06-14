Office Project Management Co. Loses Bid for COVID-19 Coverage
June 14, 2021
- Order
NEW YORK — An office project management company is not entitled to coverage for losses arising from the COVID-19 pandemic because it did not sustain “direct physical loss or damage” to its property, as required by the policy, a New York federal judge has ruled.
In a June 11 order, Judge Gregory Woods of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York concluded that the plain meaning of “direct physical loss or damage” unambiguously requires physical damage to the covered property to invoke coverage and that loss of usage does not rise to the level of physical …
