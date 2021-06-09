Mo. Federal Judge Tosses COVID-19 Business Interruption Coverage Actions

ST. LOUIS — A Missouri federal judge has dismissed COVID-19 coverage actions filed by a restaurant owner and dental practice, ruling that they failed to allege “direct physical loss of or damage to property,” as required by their policies.

In a June 2 order, Judge Steven Limbaugh of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri noted plaintiffs failed to allege that the virus contaminated their properties or caused physical damage to their premises.

Monday Restaurants LLC owns two restaurants in the St. Louis area. Consolidated plaintiff Andrew Dill DMD, Amy Varble DMD, and Michael Wong, DMD, P.C. …