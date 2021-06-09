Ill. Federal Judge Allows Businesses’ COVID-19 Coverage Action to Proceed
June 9, 2021
CHICAGO — An Illinois federal judge has refused to dismiss a COVID-19 coverage action filed by a barbershop, barbering school, and hair salon against Continental Casualty Co., finding they sufficiently alleged “physical loss of or damage to” covered property.
In a June 1 order, Judge Charles P. Kocoras of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois found plaintiffs sufficiently alleged that due to COVID-19 contamination and resulting government closure orders, their properties underwent a “distinct, demonstrable, physical alteration,” triggering coverage.
Plaintiffs are a barbershop, barbering school, and upscale hair salon that have similar policies with Continental. …
