Arch Insurance Co. Cannot Shake COVID-19 Travel Insurance Lawsuit

PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania federal judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit accusing Arch Insurance Co. of breaching a travel insurance policy by refusing to pay a policyholder’s claim following cancellation of his trip due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a May 28 order, Judge Gerald A. McHugh Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania found there is a question of fact concerning the meaning of the term “quarantine,” as used in the policy.

Texas resident John Burnett purchased an Individual Travel Protection Policy covering a March 18, 2020, trip from Dallas to Paris …