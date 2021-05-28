Ga. Federal Judge Refuses to Reconsider Dismissal of Restaurant Group’s Coverage Action

ATLANTA — A Georgia federal judge has refused to reconsider his dismissal of a restaurant management group’s COVID-19 coverage action against Zurich American Insurance Co., ruling that it failed show evidence of “direct physical loss of or damage to” covered property.

On March 16, Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia found plaintiffs failed to identify new evidence or intervening change in the law.

Restaurant Management Group LLC operates several Atlanta restaurants, including Einstein’s, Joe’s on Juniper and Hudson Grille Tucker. Beginning in March 2020, RMG was forced to temporarily …