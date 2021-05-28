Seton Hall Prevails in COVID-19 Tuition Refund Action

NEWARK, N.J. — A New Jersey federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit accusing Seton Hall University of wrongly refusing to refund tuition and fees when it shifted to online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, finding plaintiffs failed to allege that the college did not treat its students fairly.

In a May 27 order, Judge Madeline Cox Arleo of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey noted Seton Hall “continued to offer its students credits earned, ensured that students would receive their diplomas, and offered students more flexibility by broadening its pass/fail procedures.”

Therefore, plaintiff failed to …