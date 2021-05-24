Burlington Stores Sue Zurich American for Coverage of COVID-19 Losses

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. — Burlington Stores Inc. has sued Zurich American Insurance Co. for coverage of $750 million in COVID-19-related business interruption losses, arguing that the closure of its stores and distribution centers “was necessary for the protection and preservation of Covered Property” required under the policy.

In a May 18 complaint filed in the Burlington County (N.J.) Superior Court, Burlington further contends that Zurich deleted the policy’s virus exclusion via a Virus Deletion Endorsement, therefore coverage for its losses is available.

Burlington is an off-price apparel and home goods retailer with more than 780 stores in 45 states and …