Vt. Federal Judge Says Dental Office Not Entitled to COVID-19 Coverage

MONTPELIER, Vt. — A Vermont federal judge has dismissed a periodontics practice’s COVID-19 coverage action against Cincinnati Insurance Co., ruling that the presence of the virus in its building or surrounding properties did not cause “direct physical loss or damage,” as required by the policy.

In a May 17 order, Judge William K. Sessions III of the U.S. District Court for the District of Vermont explained that “the virus posed a threat to people, while ultimately leaving the property and its environment unscathed.”

Associates in Periodontics sued Cincinnati after the insurer denied its claim for business interruption coverage. The practice …