Ga. BBQ Restaurants Not Covered for COVID-19 Losses, Ga. Federal Judge Rules

ATLANTA — A Georgia federal judge has dismissed COVID-19 coverage action filed by the owner of two barbecue restaurants, ruling that it did not sustain “direct physical loss” as required by the policy’s Business Income provision.

In a May 13 order, Judge J.P. Boulee of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia agreed with American Family Insurance Co. and Midvale Indemnity Co. that government closure orders issued in response to the pandemic did not physically alter the insured properties.

G&A Family Enterprises, LLC, and Gibson & Adams Enterprises, LLC own and operate the Smokin’ Pig BBQ restaurants …