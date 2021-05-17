Former Tennessee Titans Employee Sues Franchise for COVID-19 Quarantine Firing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A former field assistant has sued the owner of the Tennessee Titans, accusing it of firing him nine days into his COVID-19 quarantine in violation of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) and the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA).

According to the May 12 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, Paul Miller worked for Tennessee Football Inc. since 2019. He was responsible for maintaining the Titans’ practice and game field during the regular season, assisting in practice with the special teams and running backs, and assisting with …