Mo. Taco Restaurant Chain Loses Battle for COVID-19 Coverage
May 12, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
ST. LOUIS — A Missouri federal judge has dismissed a COVID-19 coverage action filed by the owner of a taco restaurant chain against Cincinnati Insurance Co., finding it failed to allege government-ordered shutdowns caused “direct physical loss” of insured property.
In a May 11 order, Judge Ronnie White of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri concluded that neither the orders nor the COVID-19 virus itself caused “physical alteration of property,” therefore coverage was not triggered.
Seoul Taco Holdings LLC was forced to suspend in-person dining in compliance with state and local orders issued in response …
FIRM NAMES
- Elias LLC
- Litchfield Cavo LLP
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin Webinar Series: Belviq MDL Litigation
May 20, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series