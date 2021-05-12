Ill. Salon’s COVID-19 Coverage Action Survives Insurer’s Dismissal Motion

BENTON, Ill. — An Illinois federal judge has allowed a salon’s COVID-19 coverage action to proceed against West Bend Insurance Co., ruling that it is unclear at this stage whether coverage was triggered under the policy’s endorsement for communicable disease coverage.

In a May 10 order, Judge Stephen McGlynn of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois said it is unclear whether the salon was contaminated with the COVID-19 virus, triggering coverage.

Treo operates a hair salon in Edwardsville, Ill. In March 2020, the salon temporarily closed in compliance with a series of executive orders issued by …