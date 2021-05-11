Medical Clinic’s COVID-19 Coverage Action Stayed Pending Outcome of 3rd Cir. Appeal

CAMDEN, N.J. — A New Jersey federal judge has stayed a medical clinic’s COVID-19 coverage action against Sentinel Insurance Company Ltd. pending the 3rd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals’ resolution of a consolidated appeal involving 14 similar business interruption insurance cases

Judge Joseph H. Rodriguez of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey granted Ambulatory Care Center PA’s motion to stay on May 7.

In its motion, Ambulatory Care said the appeal presents the same questions as those in Sentinel’s motion for judgment on the pleadings, including application of the policies’ virus exclusions and the interpretation of …