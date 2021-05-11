COVID-19 LITIGATION REPORT

Society Insurance Seeks to Apply Bellwether Summary Judgment Ruling to Remaining MDL Cases


May 11, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Motion


CHICAGO — Society Insurance Co. has asked the judge overseeing the multidistrict litigation docket for COVID-19 insurance cases to apply his award of summary judgment to the insurer on claims brought under the Civil Authority and Contamination provisions in three bellwether cases to the remaining cases in the MDL.

“Under a bellwether approach, one or a few specific underlying cases are addressed in an MDL proceeding first, with the goal of resolving certain issues in the bellwether cases that can provide guidance for the other cases,” Society argued in the May 6 motion. “The case efficiencies of the bellwether approach …

FIRM NAMES
  • Crowell & Moring LLP

