Nationwide Prevails in Ohio Federal COVID-19 Travel Insurance Action

CINCINNATI — An Ohio federal judge has ruled in favor of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. in a COVID-19 travel insurance dispute, ruling that government orders and directives recommending against travel during the pandemic did not constitute a “quarantine” for the purposes of coverage.

In a May 6 order, Judge Sarah D. Morrison of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio explained that the orders and directives were not “imposed isolation,” therefore coverage was not triggered.

Alisha Depasquale and Trayton Cox bought travel insurance from Nationwide on Jan. 15, 2020, to protect a trip from Oregon to Mexico …